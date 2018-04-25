Education department to launch enrollment drive in Rajasthan

The department of education is going to start a two-phase programme Praveshotsav in the government schools. During this time, children deprived of education will be enrolled in school. For enrolling children, teachers will go to door-to-door.

Minister of State for Education Vasudev Devnani told that mega enrollment campaign will be conducted from May to August in the state. The first phase of the entrance festival (Praveshotsav) will start from April 26 and May 9 under the campaign. Whereas the second phase will be started from June 19 to June 30.

Under the campaign, all children in the age group of 6 to 14 years will be enrolled in the schools. The handmade invitation letters prepared by government schools kids will be distributed to encourage parents to enroll their children in the schools. In urban areas, the survey will be conducted by the Block Education Officer, Nodal Principal and in rural areas, it would be carried out by the Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) . During this period children, aged 6 to 14 will be linked to the school.

Gram Panchayats with 100 percent enrollment of 6 to 14 years children will be declared DOF (Dropout Free) along the lines of ODF. For this, the special campaign will be launched in rural and urban areas with the help of public representatives.

Encouragement

