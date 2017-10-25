‘E-mail bomb’ threat sends city school and police into a tizzy

Information of bomb on school premises came through an e-mail that later turned out to be a hoax

It was a day of horror and panic for students, teachers, parents at Jaishree Periwal school in city when the school administration learnt about a bomb blast that would occur in the day on the school premises.

The information came through an e-mail and was passed onto the city police. Senior officials of Jaipur Commissionerate, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Intelligence Bureau, bomb squad, sniffer dogs and administrative officials rushed to the scene.

However, later the mail came out to be a hoax. The police have initiated an investigation and has learnt that few youths in a white car had thrown few crackers inside the premises late on Monday night.

The school was opening for the day on Tuesday, when around 7 am, an email was received by the administration.

“The email conveyed that a bomb blast would occur on the premises at 12 noon and 3 pm. This alerted the school administration which immediately contacted the police and passed the information,” officials said. The police sprung into action and officials rushed to the spot immediately.

“The school administration was asked to take all the students, teachers and support staff out of the campus. They were sheltered in the Chitrakoot stadium, adjacent to the school,” officials said.

News about the bomb spread like wildfire across the city and parents rushed to the school.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

