Dynasty Raj: BJP at par with Congress

Dynastic politics is not new to the country. If the Congress is seen as the biggest example of hereditary rule, ironically the BJP, which calls itself party with a difference, is also not lagging behind.

Sons of 14 ministers of CM Raje’s cabinet are active in politics.

The patriarch of the state BJP late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat promoted his son-in-law Narpat Singh Razvi, who is now an MLA having served as a minister in the previous government of Raje.

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh is MLA from Sheo in Barmer district.

Tribal development minister Nand Lal Meena’s son Hemant Meena, is the district general secretary in Pratapgarh and is also a member of the Zila Parishad.

Rural development and panchayat raj minister Rajendra Singh Rathore’s son Parakram Singh is active both politically and socially in Churu district.

Health minister Kalicharan Saraf’s son Ashish is active in Malviya Nagar constituency of his father.

Agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini’s son Manish Saini is politically active in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Bundi.

Forest and sports minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar is active in both Nagaur and Jodhpur’s politics and he is the in-charge of the party’s youth wing in Jodhpur division. Water resources minister Dr Ram Pratap’s son Amit looks after the political and social affairs of his father in Hanumangarh district. Minister Hem Singh Bhadana’s son Surendra Bhadana, is active in student’s politics.

Akshyay Chaturvedi, the son of Social Justice minister Arun Chaturvedi, helps his father in the affairs of the Civil Lines constituency. Labour Minister Jaswant Singh’s son Mohit Yadav, is learning the ropes of the politics in Alwar district.

Among the ministers of state- revenue minister Amra Ram’s son,Arun is fully active in the politics of Barmer and helps his father in maintaining his public contacts in Pachpadra constituency. Tourism minister Krishnendra Kaur Deepa’s son Dushyant Singh helps her mother in her political work. Education minister Vasudev Devnani’s son Mahesh ,who has ABVP background is known for his active involvement in the BJP’s politics in Ajmer district.

Devasthan minister Raj Kumar Reenwa’s sons - Vikas and Reenwa - are in business in both Jaipur and in Ratangarh but still find time to be active in Ratangarh constituency.

Samandeep Singh,the son of mines and forest minister Surendrapal Singh T T, is active in Ganganagar’s politics as an office-bearer of the district unit of the BJP.

Parliamentary secretary Ladu Ram Bishnoi’s son KK Bishnoi, is active in the politics of the Jodhpur district particularly in the Bishnoi community.

Even the deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Rao Rajendra Singh’s son Devayush Singh,who is active in the Pradesh BJP looks after his father’s political interest in Shahpura constituency.

It is no secret that the ministers in the BJP govt Nand Lal Meena and Amra Ram are both grooming their sons as also Ladu Ram Bishnoi to take over the reign and contest the next Vidhan Sabha election.