Dravyavati riverfront to have track for cycling buffs

Cycling enthusiasts of the city will soon be relieved of trouble to travel to city outskirts in pursuit of pollution free cycling track. On completion, the Dravyavati river front will have for them a nearly 40km corridor on either side of the water body.

The corridor will be exclusive for pedestrians and cyclists assuring a pollution free ride and a scenic background.

At a review meeting of the project held at Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday, the consultancy firm hired for development of the riverfront was instructed by development commissioner Vaibhav Galriya regarding development of the corridor.

According to the authority officials, the pedestrian walkway and cycling track will be combined to provide a unique experience to the visitors. Dravyawati river front development project is among the projects which is a top priority for the chief minister and it’s on her directions that the review meetings are being held on regular basis to ensure that the project is completed by August 2018. Cycling has been a fast rising trend in the city. However, most of the cycling enthusiasts often have to travel out of the urban area in search of roads that are free of fast moving vehicles.

The Dravyavati project spreading across a length of 47km will offer multiple entry and exit points to the cyclists to arrive and leave the cycling track as per their convenience. “The proposed track will be four-metre wide and will have long and uninterrupted stretch except for a few locations where there are dams and bridges,” said a JDA officer.

The proposed track at Dravyavati river front will not only be free from motorised vehicles it will also be surrounded by more than 16,000 trees and a green area of nearly 65,000 square metres.

A wall along the riverfront will also keep the stray animals and other hindrance away. However, the space constraint along the riverside has left little scope for

development of other facilities.

