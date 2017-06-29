Dravyavati river front begins to show signs of rejuvenating future

The rejuvenation work of Dravyavati River going on at Bambala Pulia has now started taking shape. This area is now giving a glimpse of what the Dravyavati River front would look like at Bambala Pulia. The things which were till today seen only on the blue print are getting concrete shape and it is becoming clear as to how this part of Dravyavati River will look like once the project is completed.

The catchment area of the river is currently being done at this site with the work of ‘lining’ being done. The work is going on full speed on both the sides of the pulia. Every day a few inches of the catchment area is being paved and sources revealed that in a few days time both the sides of this area will be joined.

Similarly, near the river front, a Sewage Treatment Plant and its chambers are also being planned to be made. While the decision is already been taken, the structure can now be seen taking shape. Iron rods have been placed to give a structure to the STP which will be coming up at Bambala. Sources informed that these iron rods are being put with a different kind of coating on them. Along the proposed bank of the river, greenery will also be developed, as the project moves ahead and also there will be a walkway which will be developed in the coming months.

This place would become an attraction for people to visit once the project is complete.

Not a part of this project, but something which would be of help, the Bambala Pulia is also being widened by the JDA. Sources informed that the pulia would be widened and it will help in smooth movement of vehicles that are using this patch of Tonk Road.

THE REJUVENATION PROJECT

As part of the Dravyavati Rejuvenation Project going on in Jaipur, the patch at Bambala is being developed similar to Sabarmati River Front. Once completed the water will be flowing in on this catchment area and there will be greenery on its banks. There will be a walkway for the people and it will be one of the sites where people will like to frequent.

WILL BE KEY SPOT ON CITY’S MAP

This development is taking place near Bambala Pulia on Tonk Road. Those travelling towards Sitapura Industrial area cannot miss the development that is going on at this place. The area is currently known for Bajri Mandi and educational institutions, will soon be a key spot on the map of Jaipur once it is fully developed.