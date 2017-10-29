Don’t step on gas but beware the sting

Seasonal diseases are relentlessly spreading their tentacles. Threat of Swine flu had barely receded & now dengue is on the prowl with people hunting for ways to keep themselves shielded from the poisonous prick, reports Amit Bhatt

After swine flu now the woes of dengue are increasing in the state as more than a thousand people have been reported positive. Till now, two deaths have been reported across the state in the last 15 days. In Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the largest hospital in the state, not a single death due to dengue has been reported so far this year.

As per the health department, from January 1, 2017 a total 3,651 dengue positive cases have been detected and five deaths have occurred across the state. Kota is on top with 1,192 dengue cases reported this year followed by Jaipur with 1089 cases. Out of total 5 deaths in the state, 3 deaths have been reported in Kota and 2 were reported from Jaipur. As per official stats, in SMS Hospital, a total of 226 dengue patients were admitted from January till last Friday and no deaths have been reported in the hospital so far. Though, 18 dengue patients have been admitted in the hospital during last 24 hours but doctors said there was no need to panic.

“Conditions are not alarming so far,” Dr Raman Sharma, senior professor, Sawai Man Singh Medical College told DNA. “There are patients coming with usual complications but in such cases the best treatment is oral fluid or intravenous (IV) fluid (in case of patient can not take it orally)to reverse the mortality,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that despite increasing numbers in recent days, dengue has been on a leash this year compared to last year. In 2016, a total of 5264 dengue cases were registered. The respective figures read 4043 and 1243 in 2015 and 2014. Similarly, 16 deaths occurred due to dengue in 2016 and 7 deaths occurred in 2015 and 2014 each.

Weather likely to change equation

Weather likely to change equation Experts are sure that with the advent of winter, dengue cases will decrease in the state. “So far, cases are being reported because the environment is suitable for mosquito breeding. It has been observed that dengue cases decrease with the dip in temperature, yet the department is fully prepared in terms of medicines and facilities to handle the situation,” Dr VK Mathur, Director Public Health said.