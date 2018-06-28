DNA ANALYSIS: The man who weaves magic with his words

Amid the widespread debate about what role AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot would play in Rajasthan in coming times, he, continues to establish why Congress cannot afford to sideline him.

Gehlot has the distinction of being politically associated with three generations of Gandhis. His innate capability to pick out and cite incidents from political history of the nation gives him the edge to take on BJP not just in Rajasthan but also at the centre. Never the one to let go of a chance to launch an attack on BJP, it is ensured that they are well thought out, hard hitting, picking from past and delivered from the perspective of party ideology. Who else but Gehlot could defend Emergency with such conviction saying, “Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency to save the nation.”

What adds insult to the attacks is his attribution; when he accuses chief minister Vasundhara Raje of impropriety, he quotes Ghanshyam Tiwari. When alleging an undeclared emergency in the country, he once again quotes BJP leaders. This caution gives him the much needed immunity from controversy directed towards him. Gehlot alleged disregard for Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at the hands of Raje. The timing is once again perfect. BJP is busy containing Rajput ire, and has launched Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Antyoday Scheme. The message is clear - move aside issues like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Padmaavat and Anand Pal... here is a bigger icon who faced similar disregard - he obliquely tells the Rajput community.

The influence of Gehlot trademark style of politics; was evident when Rahul Gandhi went straight from OBC Sammelan, to AIIMS to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The move put BJP in a tizzy and its rank and file trooped to the hospital.

The shrewdness, timing and accuracy of Gehlot’s attacks on BJP have served to rattle the ruling party. With his background knowledge, he demolishes claims and with sustained attacks he establishes opinions. This is a quality not many politicians across political spheres can boast of. And this is what makes Gehlot the formidable force that Congress needs in present times.