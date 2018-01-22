DNA ANALYSIS | Alwar bypoll: Minor groups to play major role

It’s a known fact that in byelection caste and community lines are going to play an important role. In the byelection, every single caste based vote bank can play a decisive role in this so-called semi-finals of assembly elections. While the majority of the limelight is on three major castes, this minor vote bank can create a huge upset for the front-runners.

The candidates who will get the support of this small vote banks will reach the Parliament. This is the reason why the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Congress are busy wooing the caste based vote banks. There are about 18 lakh voters in Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. And half of the vote banks belong to three castes while the vote banks belong to one dozen small castes. There are about 9 lakh voters of Ahir, Scheduled Castes(SC) and Mev-Muslim class in the three big vote banks. Apart from this, the remaining nine lakh voters from a dozen castes including Scheduled Tribe Castes (ST), Brahmins, Vaishyas, Gurjars, Jats, Mali.

The biggest vote bank is Yadav (Ahir) vote bank. That is the reason BJP and Congress have given the ticket to the person of Ahir community. Jaswant Singh Yadav from BJP and Karan Singh Yadav from Congress belongs to the same caste, Yadav vote bank is definitely going to be divided.

Mev-Muslim vote bank is considered as the Congress’s traditional vote bank. While the SC vote bank can divide into Congress and BJP. In such a situation, the BJP and the Congress are busy wooing the voters of Brahmin, ST, Jat and other castes to win their candidate. Both the electoral strategies of the parties have been made keeping in mind the caste vote banks. BJP has fielded its legislators, ministers, and leaders in campaigning as per caste vote bank.

Congress has also sent leaders for campaigning keeping the caste-based equations in their mind. The leaders of both parties are giving their best as they know that caste factor will, without doubt, define the performance of the parties in this byelections.