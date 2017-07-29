Discom quick in issuing VCRs, but moves at snail’s pace in assessing the penalties

According to sources, more than 30,000 VCR’s are pending for assessment in Jaipur Discom

While the electricity department takes it very easy to issue VCR to the consumers during its checking on charges of thefts or misuse, it is very slow in actually assessing the penalties thereby defeating the very purpose for which the VCR’s are issued.

Sources informed that in Jaipur discom more than 30,000 VCR’s are pending for assessment.

This has been brought to the notice of the senior management of Jaipur discom when in a recent meeting it was observed that large number of VCR’s consisting of theft, misuse of electricity nature are pending for logical conclusion.

When a consumer is caught by team of discom for theft or such offense this VCR is issued and the consumer is informed about the penalty that he will have to pay . In many cases FIR is also lodged against the consumer.

But since currently the assessment of these many VCR’s is pending this means that discom is losing out on the money that should have been collected from consumers. This in a way is financial loss to the discom which is making all steps to improve its financial situation.

Notably, few months back also to liquidate such pending VCR’s as well as to resolve consumer grievances related to VCR’s a scheme was launched.

Sources inform that the process is now on to dispose them and for that assistant engineer of the subdivision is authorized to dispose them by accepting the amounts as decided by the officials.

It has been decided that if assessment for civil liabilities plus compounding charges of pending VCR’s is upto Rs 50,000 then the concerned assistant engineer ( AEN) is authorized to close the VCR depositing 50% of civil liabilities plus the compounding charges.

If the amount of pending VCR is more than Rs 50,000 than the AEN can close the VCR by depositing Rs 25000 plus 10% of the amount above Rs 50,000. Once the VCR is closed then FIR’s will also be disposed.