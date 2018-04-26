Dilli Chalo! Vasundhara Raje to arrive for talks as MLAs stay put

In a step towards consensus over the state BJP president, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje would be arriving in New Delhi for a meeting with national general Secretary (organisation) Ramlal, on Thursday. A sizeable number of BJP legislators and cabinet members are reportedly camping in New Delhi already. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls later this year and the state president will have a say in the distribution of party tickets.

Sources claimed that several ministers and BJP legislators are gathering in New Delhi to meet the national leadership and discuss the candidature of union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is believed to be the front-runner for the post.

Officials with the general administrative department and personnel at the Rajasthan House in Delhi confirmed of advance bookings by elected representatives. “Some of them are here already, others will start arriving by midnight,” a source said. Highly placed officials in the state BJP claimed that a list of names backing the chief minister’s choice could be presented before the national leadership on Thursday. Raje is supposed to reach Delhi before noon, though there is no official confirmation regarding her travel plans.

Some ministers and MLAs had camped in New Delhi seeking a meeting with the top leadership to help end the stalemate a couple of days back. National BJP president Amit Shah had held closed-door meeting with party general secretary (organisation) Ramlal and state in-charge Avinash Rai Kalla yesterday but nothing concrete had emerged from the meeting.

It has been a week since Ashok Parnami stepped down as the state BJP president, but the jury is still out on his replacement. Because of the ongoing tussle between the state unit and the central leadership, the party is yet to formally declare a name for the post of Rajasthan BJP president. While the Sangh and the national unit are in favour of the Rajput candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Raje camp is rooting for her long-time aide and cabnet minister Srichand Kriplani.

Shah-RSS meet

BJP national president Amit Shah was not in Delhi on Wednesday, sources said. Unconfirmed reports claimed Shah had a meeting with RSS honchos and apprised them about the development in Rajasthan.