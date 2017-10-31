Destination remains far for Ring Road

It seems the much-awaited ring road remains to be in the ring of fire. Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), after handing over the remaining project to NHAI in the month of August this year, has been struggling to acquire land for three important fly overs which could ease the traffic.

JDA has also delayed termination of the old contract of Rs 1190 crore with the previous firm which is proving to be a hindrance in providing NHAI a clear path to start working aggressively for the stalled ring road project.

NHAI had issued tenders for the first phase of Rs 960 crore. India’s top 15 companies have applied for it.

But the highway development agency could be able to award the contract only when JDA terminates its contract with previous firms Supreme Infra and Saint Jose and gets ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the bank.

Though the project is slated to be completed in 18 months but MK Jain, CGM of the NHAI said that it would finish the project in record time if only the JDA doesn’t delay in completing the process at its end.

However, the JDA has apprised the NHAI about the problem in acquiring land for three flyovers. For the second phase tenders worth Rs 230 crore have to be issued for which land has been acquired but there are many petrol pumps on the Agra Road coming in a way and their owners have refused to give the land.

The JDA then asked the NHAI to find an alternative, which has decided to elevate the road instead of constructing cloverleaf. The survey is going to begin soon. This way petrol pumps would close automatically because they wouldn’t get any customers.

project history

11 August Agreement between JDA and NHAI

JDA couldn’t terminate old contract in two and half months with Supreme Infra and San Jose

JDA has to get NOC from Bank

NHAI has received 15 bids for the first phase

The lowest bidder would get contract

Petrol Pumps creating problem for the second phase

JDA expressed inability for land acquisition

NHAI will elevate Agra Road

NHAI 1 traffic will use the flyover.

Companies in the race