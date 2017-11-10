Dengue gallop: 5 doctors send to Kota and Jaipur

The measures have been taken on the direction by health minister Kalicharan Saraf followed by a meeting to review the situation.

In view of rising number of dengue patients in the state, especially in Jaipur and Kota, the health department has deputed five additional epidemiologists and intensified the prevention and control activities. The measures have been taken on the direction by health minister Kalicharan Saraf followed by a meeting to review the situation.

“Health minister said that there is need to strengthen the manpower in most affected areas in order to control the disease,” Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Additional Director, Rural Health told DNA. “As per the directions of health minister, three additional epidemiologists are deputed in Jaipur and two are deputed in Kota. Epidemiologist does an analysis of the cause, patterns, and effects of health and disease conditions along with identifying the risk factors for disease and targets for preventive healthcare,” he added.

Dr Mathur informed that apart from this, the department also intensifying the prevention and control activities. “Six teams of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, medical and health department and district administration will be doing anti-larval and fogging activities for 15 days in Jaipur. In Kota, 125 liters of pyrethrum and 11 fogging machines have been issued recently along with an additional ELISA machine has been sent for dengue diagnosis,” said Dr Mathur.