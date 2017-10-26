Court ‘decisions’ to go online from Nov 1

The “cause list” and the “decisions” of hearings in district courts will be available online at Revenue Court Management System (RCMS) portal from November 1, 2017.

District collector Siddharth Mahajan, while addressing a meeting with revenue officers on Wednesday, directed them to ensure optimum arrangements for the online system. He also asked them to remain prepared with the required updates so that the portal is up to date.

In addition to this, Mahajan asked the sub-divisional magistrates to complete the remaining work, in the rural and municipal areas of the district, related to making Jaipur district ‘ODF’ (open defecation free), as quickly as possible. At the same time, the sub-divisional officers were asked to take necessary action about the collection, transport and disposal, of solid waste under solid waste management programme. According to reports, Chaksu, Dudu, and Jamwa Ramgarh need most attention on the same.

The collector, while reviewing the outstanding cases of accounts under Tehsildars, asked the officers to form a team and handle the same in a time bound manner. The SDMs were also instructed in respect of outstanding revenue collections, random verification of pensioners, and shift of state pensioners to national pensioners. They were also asked to send a report regarding exceptional cases. Issues like agriculture input subsidy payment, outstanding cases of Sampark helpline, map digitisation, land convergence, route and encroachment, along with cases related to accounts and court branches, and national highway authorities problems were also discussed.

Mahajan also took a report from the sub-divisional officers about the preparation of certification camps starting on Friday, October 27, under the second phase of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Special Salvation Campaign. The officials have been instructed to make proper arrangements so that each specially-abled can be benefited.