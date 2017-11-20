Cops spoil smugglers’ party, seize liquor worth Rs 1 crore

The first consignment was confiscated by Harmara police while the second was seized by Chomu police

In two separate incidents, alert cops seized two consignments of liquor which were reportedly being peddled to Gujarat ahead of the elections.

The net worth of the consignments was pegged around Rs 1 crore. Three persons have been arrested. The first consignment was confiscated by Harmara police while the second was seized by Chomu police.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming state Assembly elections in Gujarat, vigilance had been increased against liquor peddlers. A special team had also been formed which was tasked with checking various trucks passing through the Daulatpura checkpost area. On Sunday, we received a tip off about a truck passing through the area. Based on that, we seized a truck (HR 55 P 2838) and the driver was detained for questioning regarding the contents of the consignment. The driver tried to mislead the cops by saying that he was ferrying electronic items from Delhi to Bhiwandi. The officers on duty doubted his version and carried out a raid. the cops found 1,135 cartons of Haryana made Liquor. The truck driver Sube Singh Jangid (46) and helper Mahaveer Singh (55) were later arrested. The consignment worth was pegged at Rs 60 lakh,” said Ashok Gupta, DCP West.

During questioning, the truck driver and helper confessed to making fake bills of the contents and peddling liquor under the garb of the same.

Meanwhile, in a different incident the excise police conducted an action at Chomu town wherein 980 cartons of liquor worth Rs 40 lakh was confiscated from a truck. The truck driver was arrested who was also peddling the consignment based on fake bills.