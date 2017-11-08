Contempt petition filed against Veenu Gupta

A contempt petition has been filed against ARISDA’s (In-Service Doctors Association) president Dr Ajay Choudhary and principal secretary Dr Durga Shankar Saini and health secretary Veenu Gupta.

The petitioner, advocate Dr Abhinav Sharma has said that the high court in the past had ruled that doctors cannot go on strike and declared their strike unconstitutional while disposing off some PILs in September 2012.

The court had considered strike as violation of patients’ fundamental rights to life and good health.

The petitioner has sought action against doctors for contempt since the strike had been declared as a criminal offence by the high court. “They should be sent to jail,” the petitioner requested.

According to the petitioner, doctors give written affidavit before their registration that they would serve humanity, but by resorting to strike they are cheating on humanity.

The petition claimed that the doctors have been encouraged because the previous congress government withdrew cases against them despite imposing RESMA.

The petition has also sought punishment for health secretary Veenu Gupta for contempt of the court. The petitioner has appealed for early hearing of the case.