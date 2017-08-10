Congress takes pot shots at BJP on August Kranti Diwas

The Congress leadership on Thursday celebrated ‘August Kranti Diwas’ across the state at district headquarters by carrying out foot marches and remembering, felicitating the fighters who fought for the freedom of the country.

The leaders while remembering the great day of the Indian history, though, did not forget to take dig at the BJP for playing politics on this very day.

PCC chief Sachin Pilot, who took part in foot march in Jaipur, said that it was the movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 which made India a ‘free’ democracy in the world.

“The contribution of Congress in getting freedom for the country is unforgettable. The people inclined to Congress ideology had sacrificed their lives to free the nation from the Britishers. Now, the BJP is engaged in changing syllabus and books while removing names of the people who took part in the freedom movement,” Pilot alleged in a fresh salvo at the saffron party.

The state Congress head also accused the BJP of misusing the institutions to attain power. “How the conspiracy of BJP failed in Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat shows that people in the power cannot weaken democracy in the India.”

Among the present in the march were AIIC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, leader of the opposition Rameshwer Dudi, Jaipur district Congress Pratap Singh Kachariawas and former MP Namonarayan Meena.

Pandey made a direct attack on the Modi government for playing politics on this day. He alleged that Modi government had tabled a resolution on August Kranti Diwas in the parliament, but it is unfortunate that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters were not mentioned in the resolution. The leaders marched on foot from the PCC office to the Government Hostel crossing.