Congress sets sight on Rajputs

In a surprising move, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot met senior Rajput leader Bhagwan Singh Rolsabsar at the latter’s residence. The meeting that took place late Tuesday night was organised by Rajput leader Dharmendra Rathore and lasted for over forty-five minutes.

The meeting is being considered as a step by Congress to woo Rajput community in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Rajputs are currently disgruntled with the present state government over gangster Anandpal issue and police firing in Sanwrad and Gehlot’s nocturnal visit is being seen as a bid to woo them.

Incidentally, Rolsabsar’s organisation Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh has a hold over Rajasthan and adjoining state Gujarat, where Gehlot is incharge.