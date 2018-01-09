Congress rally in Alwar gives out message of unity

Sending out a message of unity within the organisation, Rajasthan Congress top leaders gathered and demonstrated show of strength by holding a rally on the event of its candidate Karan Singh Yadav filing nomination papers for Alwar parliamentary constituency on Monday.

The rally organised on this occasion was attended thousands and the top leadership- Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot, former Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretaries- CP Joshi, Avinash Pandey, Mohan Prakash, former union minister Jitendra Singh and Leader of Opposition Rameshwer Dudi.

The party gave a message of unity to motivate its cadres which, up to certain extent, remain puzzled over growing factionalism. Also, it was an attempt to display that the decision of selecting a candidate for bypoll was by and large unanimously and not a single top leader is unhappy with it.

After filing nomination papers by Yadav, senior leaders addressed a gathering in which they made scathing attacks on the BJP government. Sachin piloted allegations of non development towards Raje in context of Alwar.

"Whatever development took place, it happened during the Congress regime in Alwar. The people feel cheated since whatever promises BJP made are unfilled till date. The BJP leaders including Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are campaigning in Alwar but they have nothing to tell the people what they have done for their welfare and neither they have any agenda to fight the election," said Pilot asking the gathering to give votes to Yadav.

Meanwhile, Pilot once again has expressed apprehensions over misuse of government machinery to influence the election. "In this election, we also have to fight misuse of 'controlled' government machinery. I know that BJP government will misuse the machinery to influence the election but we are confident that countdown of the government has already begun," said Pilot.

Meanwhile, Gehlot talking to media persons, accused Raje government of stalling major projects started by Congress government. ""It has been 4 years of BJP Govt in Rajasthan. People are asking that we gave a huge majority, what's our fault? All development Projects Including Refinery, Metro, Memo Coach Factory, Parwan Irrigation and Drinking Water Project and Railway Line in Tribal Belt are stalled." He also said that he would do active campaigning for Yadav in Alwar.

"BJP has government, muscle power and money and we have trust of the people riding which we will win the election," said Gehlot adding that in Gujarat assembly election, of which he is incharge, neither BJP nor Congress won the election.

The ex-CM also praised AICC president Rahul Gandhi's decision to field Karan Singh Yadav. "Rahul Gandhi had rung Karan Singh and asked whether he would contest. This is an important election. We will all three seats in bypoll, And those who call upon to make India get rid of Congress will be wiped out."