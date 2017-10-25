Congress MLAs protest on Day-2 of Assembly session

The Congress started a ruckus in the name of the controversial bill and the demand for full loan waiver of farmers from question hour

On the second day of state assembly, Congress raised slogans during the proceedings of the house on Tuesday, demanding all bank loans wavier of farmers and cancellation of The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan, Amendment) Bill. The Congress MLAs created ruckus while the speaker completed legislative work amid agitation. During the ruckus of the Opposition, two bills were passed in the house and were later adjourned until Wednesday. After the adjournment of the Assembly proceedings, the Congress MLA continued with dharna in the house which continued till night.

The Congress started a ruckus in the name of the controversial bill and the demand for full loan waiver of farmers from question hour. The leader of the Opposition, Rameshwar Dudi asked Assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal for permission to speak on this issue. As the speaker did not grant the permission, the Congressmen continued with the ruckus. All this led to delay in the zero hour that started at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The protest of Congress MLAs continued throughout the zero hour as well.

In the middle of agitation, the legislative work was completed and two bills were passed. Water Resource Minister, Ram Pratap tabelled the Rajasthan Farmers Participation in Management of Irrigation System (Amendment) Bill-2017. During this, there was a scuffle between the Opposition and the ruling party legislators. Similarly, Industry Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat tabelled the Rajasthan Relief Undertaking (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill 2017. This bill was also passed. After this, Speaker Kailash Meghwal adjourned the proceedings till 11 o’clock, Wednesday.

RESERVATION BILL