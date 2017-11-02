Cong smells ‘scam’ in garbage collection, files plaint with Lokayukta

The Congress has lodged a case with the Lokayukta against the corruption in garbage collection in Jaipur. A delegation of Congressmen including party functionaries and councillors today met the Lokayukta and alleged corruption to the tune of crores. They have accused the government and the JMC of colluding with the private company BVG which has been given the contract for garbage collection. The cases have been filed by deputy leader in JMC, Dharam Singh Singhania along with all documents related to the corruption.

Complainant Singhania has alleged that the contract for garbage collection was given to the private company BVG, but in gross violation of all norms, the contract has been sublet to seven companies. This is a gross violation of the terms of the contract allocation.

He said Jaipur daily generates an estimated 1400 metric tonne of garbage, but the contract was given to BVG for 1700 metric tonnes. The entire city is littered with garbage, but bills are being cleared for the private contractor. Pratap Singh alleged that Jaipur has 91 wards, whereas garbage is being collected only in 65, but payments are being made to the company.

Singhania alleged that the seven companies that have got the contract on basis of subletting are not guided by any rules. “There is no transparency about their payment. An amount of 5 crores has been paid to the company without asking it to fulfill norms of contract. There is no penalty charged for flouting norms. We demand that the government clarify on this issue as JMC cannot do it without the support of the Government. We also demand action against the firm or else Congress will take to the streets to protest,” said Singhania.

Jaipur district Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariawas said “We have demanded answers related to the amount of garbage collected and payment made through RTI, but we have not got any reply. Even BJP councillors are with us. They too have alleged corruption on the part of BVG on the floor of the JMC,” added Pratap Singh. Pratap Singh Khachariawas added, “People pay a cleanliness cess on electricity and water bills, but Jaipur is piled with garbage. The roads are broken and this is a major cause of diseases like malaria, dengue, swine flu and chikungunya being so rampant.”

Taking a jibe at the Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti, Pratap Singh said, “The Mayor is busy creating controversies over national anthem, just shows he wants to divert the attention from vital issues that affect the health of the city.”