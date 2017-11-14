Cong jumps onto flick bandwagon

Tharoor also jumps into the raging controversy, says edu more important issue than ‘ghoonghat’

Congress has also come out openly against film Padmavati. PCC chief Sachin Pilot said that the Congress does not support any attempt to hurt sentiments of a community and state’s culture however he asked the state government to come clean on this issue.

“It seems that the government has become merely a government of committees,” Pilot lamented. PCC general secretary Ajit Singh has also criticised Sanjay Leela Bhansali claiming that people like him can play with anyone’s honour and pride for sake of money. He said that since Hindu community is tolerant any film director shows anything. “If Bhansali has guts he should make film on other religion,” Ajit Singh challenged.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also jumped into this raging controversy through Twitter.

He took to Twitter and said education for women in Rajasthan was more important than a “goonghat”, as state’s female literacy rate was among the lowest in the country.

“Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today & not just of queens six centuries ago.” Tharoor posted on Twitter.

PROTESTS GALORE

The protests against Bhansali’s film have spread across the state. Members of Rajput community burnt Bhansali’s effigy and demonstrated at district collectorate in Hanumangarh. In Deedwana, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and other Hindu organisations took out a rally and funeral process of Bhansali’s effigy. A protest was organised in Jhalawar by Rajputana sangh and in Karauli Muslim Yuva committee also gave memorandum to district collector to ban the film.

NO COMMITTEE IN THE ANVIL

Vallabhgarh MLA Randhir Singh Bhinder gave a memorandum to Udaipur Collector on Monday. He informed the collector that the film will not be allowed to be released in any condition in the state. On the other hand, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has refused to make any committee on behalf of the state government regarding the film. Kataria said that this is the matter of the censor board. Several memorandums and letters are being sent to the censor board and the central government.