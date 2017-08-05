Confusion, chaos spoil college picnic

It all started after RUSU election candidate took Maharani’s College girls out for trip that was cut short by principal

A protest at Maharani’s college erupted on Friday when the principal Alpana Kateja refused to accept a mother of a student as her parent. The entire issue has roots in a leisure trip undertaken by the students of the college on Wednesday that went for a toss after Kateja got the bus halted midway.

The trip was allegedly initiated by a student who is RUSU election candidate. Bags of a few students were seized and their parents were asked to report at the college. Moreover, the situation grew tense and police had to intervene to bring thing under control.

An uproar surfaced when Kateja refused to accept mother of Parveen, a student whose bag was retained, as her mother. Parveen is a first year student who had joined the college a week ago.

“The principal took my bag because of which there was a tussle between us. But now she has apologised and given the bag back to me. I had got my mother along, but she still wanted to confirm the relation. She said she doubted whether it was my aunt or my mother,” Parveen said.

“When I asked the lady whether Parveen had asked for her permission to go, she said yes. How can a mother allow her daughter to go on a trip with strangers? So, I just wanted to confirm if she is her mother by checking the records,” Kateja cleared her stand.

Moreover, situation reportedly took a religious colour during the same time after a teacher’s statement from the Urdu department was misconstrued.

“Some statements by a professor from Urdu department were taken in the wrong manner. She had just said that a lot of Muslim girls were in the bus and they are creating trouble in the college. However, the girls came to us and said that mam has said all Muslim girls of Maharani’s college are defaming the institution,” said Debonisha, a final year student.

However, Parveen later said that a tussle between Hindus and Muslims in the college is just a rumour.

New rule: campus bound till 2pm

Some girls from the Muslim community also protested against the new rule under which students are not allowed to leave before 2pm. The directive came on Thursday after the protest broke out in Maharani’s College. From now onwards, the students who wished to leave the campus will have to file an application to the principal.“Our namaz time is 1pm, we can’t file application everyday,” a student said.