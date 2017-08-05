Commercial days over for Lakshmi Vilas hotel

Lakshmi Vilas Heritage Hotel, and the adjoining Kanak Bhawan, the marriage garden, along with its stables, will now be a part of Central Park, and will not be used commercially.

The heritage spots, which were once a car garage for the erstwhile royal family, are sitting right in the middle of the park. They usually remain busy all-year-round.

According to the Jaipur Development Authority officials, the authorities do not intend to ‘auction’ the buildings for ‘commercial’ purposes. The structures will also not be demolished. However, the authorities are yet to plan the use of these royal buildings which are now public properties. The development authority has acquired possession of the heritage property after a long legal battle that lasted for almost 44 years.The Supreme Court, on Monday, cleared all objections alleged on JDA for the possession of the land.

It was in 1973 that 322 bighas of land was acquired at the Rambagh Complex by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT). Lakshmi Villas, which is spread over six bighas, and Kanak Bhawan spread over 1.5 bighas, was also a part of the acquired pocket. They were earlier in possession of the erstwhile king, Bhawani Singh, who sold it off in 1986.