Colony gates are more of nuisance rather than for security

The term gated community usually refers to an upmarket neighbourhood that has controlled access using one or more gate that residents or visitors must pass through. One can understand that in these times the security of the residents is of utmost important.

But in Jaipur, where most of the colonies cannot be called “upmarket neighbourhood”, people have randomly erected gates which instead of providing security have become a nuisance for commuters.

Many colonies do not allow access from the multiple gates, especially at night. Sometimes, only one gate is left open and sometimes not even one. If by closing the gates at night, the neighbourhood could be secured then we would not read of stories of burglaries and break-ins which regularly appear in newspapers. RL Choudhary, a resident of Krishna Colony, said that Hanuman Nagar Vikas Samiti, Marudhar Vihar and Goms Defence residents have installed illegal gates and put up a notice for not allowing anyone pass through these gates, which have blocked access to roads adjoining Vaishali Nagar, Khatipura, various school and colleges, gurudwara and many more.

In June, 2016, DNA did a report titled ‘Closing the gate on civil liberties’ which led to the authorities ordering that Marudhar Vihar gate must remain open. However, after a few days, that order was not followed. As per the rules, the societies have to take permission from the steering committee headed by the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to install the gates. JDA officials are also a part of the committee. As per norms, even in the nights when gates are closed for security reasons, there has to be a person present at the site.

But this unofficial privatisation of public roads has restricted public access to these spaces. This affects traffic on the city roads. These gates have no legal standing since private bodies are not allowed to block public roads. Also, residents of adjoining streets need to take a longer route, through areas they consider unsafe, to reach the main road.

