CM Vasundhara Raje takes part in last rituals of Jodhpur Rajmata

Within a span of 10 days, chief minister Vasundhara Raje was again at Jodhpur on Thursday. This time to participate in the uthavna (condolence meet) of the deceased Rajmata of Jodhpur Krishna Kumari.

Raje had earlier been there just after her death and had paid her last respects along with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Raje along with rural development minister Rajendra Rathore and forest minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar went to Ummed Bhawan palace and met former MP Gaj Singh, his wife Hemlata Raje, former union minister Chandresh Kumari and other family members .

Raje on the occasion, remembered former MP Krishna Kumari for her work in women education and her role as a parliamentarian. Raje had visited Ummed Bhawan palace on July 3 when the Rajmata had passed away and Thursday’s visit was her second in 10 days time. She had termed the death of Krishna Kumari as personal loss to her.

She later met the chairman of seeds corporation Shambhu Singh Khetasar at his house. Khetasar’s sister had passed away and Raje consoled him on his loss. A day earlier, Pradesh congress President Sachin Pilot had also been to Ummed Bhawan and had consoled Gaj Singh on the passing away of the erstwhile Rajmata of Jodhpur.