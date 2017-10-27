CM’s olive branch breaks ice

Game is over till they meet next time on another platform to challenge each other’s credibility. Between ruling coterie & Opposition, the latter ended being in the driver’s seat as BJP’s stratagem of ordinance to shield public servants backfired alongside other proposed Bills. Reports Avanindra Mishra

The concluding day of the ninth session of 14th legislative Assembly commenced amid protest of opposition MLAs, who had been staging sit-in in the House since Tuesday on demand of loan waiver for farmers. Unconvinced with the governments reply, the Opposition continued its demonstration within the House even after the the session was adjourned sine die by the Speaker on Thursday. However, an initiative from the chief minister broke the ice and had the protest ended.

It was after the ‘informal’ talks with the chief minister that the Opposition MLAs decided to forward a 5-point demand letter to the Governor, seeking his intervention on loan waiver for farmers and other demands.

Despite intermittent disturbance of the protesting Opposition MLAs, the government was able to have the Bill for extending reservation for Gurjars and four other castes passed. However, as a little embarrassment couple of MLAs of the ruling side too expressed their reservation on the Bill.

The concluding day of the session commenced with protest of Opposition MLAs who had been camping at the house througout the night. The proceedings commenced with question on loan waiver of farmers and purchase of produce on minimum support price raised by independent MLA Subhash Mehariya. Two of the opposition MLAs Shankuntla Rawat and Mewaram Jain did not stand up to ask the questions that were listed and the question hour proceeded.

The speaker though did not granted permission for adjournment motions moved by Heeralal Darangi, Manoj Kumar and Hanuman Beniwal. However, Heeralal Darangi and Hanuman Beniwal were granted two minutes each to speak on the issues raised by them related to difficulties in ST caste certificate and murder of Prahlad Jat respectively. During the day, 11 members were granted to read out on the point of information. While out of 26 questions received through slips, four were granted permission.