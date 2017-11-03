CM’s ‘Centre’ connectivity brings booty of 15k crore

Funds continue to pour in for strengthening of road networks at Rajasthan as the state chief minister Vasundhara Raje remained on a tour in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Her efforts have yielded in sanctioning of nearly Rs 15,000 crore for road infrastructure developments, however, further raising transportation aspirations of the state on Thursday, the chief minister also met Union state minister for Civil Aviation seeking new venues for air connectivity at the state.

CM Raje suggested a series of measures for developing facility and existing airport at Jaipur and recently inaugurated Kishangarh airport. Proposal for development of another ‘green field airport’ at Jaipur were also discussed at the meeting.

During the day the chief minister also met Union minister for Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Narendra Singh Tomar at his office at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi. Here she succeeded in seeking sanction of nearly Rs 1,600 crores for strengthening road connectivity in rural areas of the state.

“Of these Rs 1,468 crore will be for development of road while another Rs 150 crore have been agreed for over-bridges and other infrastructure,” PWD Minister of Rajasthan, Yunus Khan, informed on the meeting achievements.

“The road infrastructure at the state is set to benefit as nearly Rs 15,000 crore have been sanctioned by the state following CM’s effort,” he adds.

In Delhi on Thursday, the chief minister also met chairman of Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy. More sops are expected for the state as the chief minister’s Delhi tour is scheduled to continue for third day on Friday.

Road plan size tripled

It has been a successful tour as in-principle Rs 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for development of national highways at state under Bharatmala, while the ceiling for road transport ‘plan size’ has been nearly tripled from Rs 1,108 crores to Rs 3,200 crores. These have been approved by the union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari following meeting with CM Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday. Another Rs 900 crore loan has been approved for road development in national capital region.

CM for better airports

The chief minister has suggested for commencing operations from Terminal 1 of Jaipur international airport for reducing load at the Terminal 2. In the direction she also suggested that the newly developed Kishangarh airport be used for purpose of ‘Emergency landing’ and flights diverted from Delhi airport. Development of Kishangarh airport has been proposed with provisions to land large aircraft such as Boeing 737 and Airbus 320. The CM also envisions to develop the Kishangarh airport as a hub for air-cargo transport.