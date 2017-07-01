Closed shutters, procession mark Rajasthan Bandh

Large number of shops and markets remained closed on Friday on the call of Rajasthan Bandh given by various trade organisations.

The Walled City markets remained completely closed. Already the shops of cloth merchants are closed and on Friday many other shops joined the agitation against Goods & Services Tax (GST) by closing their establishments.

Giving the information, shopkeepers said that almost all the shops in Johari Bazaar, MI Road, Lalji Saand Ka Rasta and entire markets in the Walled City area were closed against Goods & Services Tax.

In the morning the traders and shopkeepers assembled at Choti Chaupar and took out a procession from Choti Chaupar to Badi Chaupar.

Usually it is seen that the shopkeepers who shut their shops on the call given by various bodies open their establishments after noon time.

However, this time it was not the seen and shops remained closed for the entire day.

Moreover, usually the bandh has its effect only on the markets of Walled City. This time, however, markets outside Walled City were closed.

Be it fabric shop, furnishing, furniture, mobile shops etc, all remained closed. In markets of Shyam Nagar, Raja Park, Malviya Nagar, Tonk Phatak, etc shops remained closed clearly showing how much agitated the traders are with the implementation of GST.

The traders, shopkeepers have been claiming that they have not got sufficient time to prepare for GST.

Since the call of bandh was given by Rajasthan Khadya Vyapaar Mahasangh also, the various Krishi Mandis across the state remained closed.

The jewellery shops also remained closed through out the day. None of the shops in Johari Bazaar and other markets were open as they have also been opposing the new taxation law. As such the shutters remained closed for these shops too.