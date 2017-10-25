Civil rights activists continue protest against ordinance

Objections against the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill did not slow down even after it was passed to the Select Committee on Tuesday.

Members of various professional associations, including lawyers, journalists, and civil societies are yet not convinced and continued their protests on Tuesday.

City-based journalists, on Tuesday, took out a rally outside the legislative assembly in protest against the bill, while the assembly was in session. The protesters were, however, barred from meeting anyone from the chief minister’s team.

“We have named this bill ‘Kala Kanoon’ and have requested the state government to take back this ‘Kala Kanoon’. Any curb and regulation on the journalists of the state will not be tolerated. We have exposed the corrupt officials earlier, and will continue to do it,” said LL Sharma, president, Pink City Press Club.

In addition to this, district bar association of the city has submitted a memorandum to the additional district magistrate, stating the ambiguities of the bill.

“The Bar Association held a meeting to protest against the ordinance on section 197 of Criminal Code of Procedure, on Monday. On the basis of the meeting, we have submitted a memorandum to Mohanlal Yadav, additional district magistrate I. This is because the law to be implemented is against the public interest and supports the corrupt officials. It is also against article 14 and 21 of the constitution. The memorandum states the loopholes of the bill. We hope the Select Committee will reject it very soon,” said Subodh Kumar Sharma, president, District Bar Association, Jaipur.

Furthermore, members and officials of People’s Union for Civil Liberties will hold a protest rally at Jyoti Nagar T Point on Wednesday against the bill.

“With the bill of the draconian criminal law amendment being sent to the Select Committee and not withdrawn, it is clear that the state government has not given up on the agenda to suffocate the media and protect the corrupt.

Also, the ordinance can still be implemented for six weeks, despite it being reviewed. I hope the bill is rejected during the first meeting of the committee,” said Kavita Srivastava, national secretary, PUCL.

AAP joins stir

Opposing the Ordinance amending the CrPC, the Rajasthan unit of the AAP will protest and gherao the chief minister’s house. The protest shall be led by Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba.

The AAP is of the opinion that the Ordinance has been sent to the select committee, but has not been withdrawn. The protest is to demand it withdrawal.