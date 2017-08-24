City may miss date with gigantic emerald worth `1, 575 cr

Experts in Brazil are of the opinion that the impressive jewelled boulder, effectively contains around 180,000 carats of emerald crystals (five carats is equivalent to one gram) and could fetch around Rs1,575 crore ($238million).

A gigantic emerald rock (rough), weighing a whopping 368kg and measuring 4.3 feet, which was found in the mine of Carnaiba in north Brazil in May this year, is unlikely to be brought to the Pink City for cutting and polishing in near future. The Pink City is the world’s largest lapidary centre and the biggest emerald processing centre.

Experts in Brazil are of the opinion that the impressive jewelled boulder, effectively contains around 180,000 carats of emerald crystals (five carats is equivalent to one gram) and could fetch around Rs1,575 crore ($238million). The private holder, who can only be identified by his initials FG, has kept the emerald under tight security with the armed guards keeping a 24-hour vigil in Brazil. Emeralds from Brazil, for more than a century, are brought to the city in the form of rough, locally called Kharar, for processing and shaping them in various dazzling sizes and shapes. Ever since the news in the month of May about this emerald reached the gem city, the manufacturers of the gemstones, particularly emerald, evinced keen interest to know about it.

However, according to the gem trade sources here, the emerald was sold to an individual by the mining company for an undisclosed amount. The quality of the emerald is not known and only the gem cutters of the city after having a look at the rock (rough) will be able to assess the value.

According to a big emerald importer of the city, the exact quality of the emerald is not known but in the Brazilian market, the huge rock is expected to get a high price because of its considerable size and gigantic crystal.

“Whoever buys and whoever sells this, emerald stock will eventually have to come to Jaipur for processing as only Jaipur has the potential and expertise to cut this rough emerald and turn it into glittering beauties,” said 77-year-old Mohammed Shafi, an expert artisan.

Very large sized emerald gemstones could be produced from this stone. In the local market, it is said that no individual manufacturers in the city will be able to buy it and only a consortium of jewellers would be able to collectively buy it, which is very difficult.

“It is expected that big players within Brazil would buy it and after consistently grading it and separating the good with the lower quality and sell it in different prices through auctions before an assembly of international buyers.

Another giant in the gemstones mining and trading Gemfields which specialises in various stones may buy it from the Brazilian sellers and eventually sell it to the Jaipur jewellers,” said an emerald rough dealer on the condition of anonymity.

