Charred body of  24-year-old found 500m away from Police Station

Charred body of a youth was found near Shipra Path police station of the city on Thursday morning. The police, which has a station about 500 metre from the spot, came to know about the charred body only after the locals came across it. Subsequently, FSL and dog squads were rushed to the spot and the youth was also identified.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Kamal Rai. “Kamal used to work in Mansarover area. Locals saw the body lying in an open area near the police station and informed the cops following which a team rushed to the spot. The news was immediately passed on to senior officials who also reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. Meanwhile, the FSL team and dog squad was also called to pick evidences,” police officials said.

Investigation showed an injury on the head while the police team even found a few sticks and a bottle from the spot. “There was a head injury which leads to the theory that the youth was struck on the head by a heavy object. The recovery of wooden sticks from the site suggests that the youth was also hit by them. Moreover, a bottle from which kerosene could be smelled has also been recovered which suggests that kerosene was used to set the youth ablaze. This would have been done to hide the identity of the deceased,” the police said.

Moreover, the deceased’s identity was ascertained by an ID card found in a wallet in his pocket. It has come to light that there was regular movement of vehicles on this road till 3 am. Locals have also informed that there were two bikes parked at the spot.

The police has registered a case in this regard and initiated the investigation.

While investigating the matter the police started looking for a suspect (name and identity withheld by DNA as it might affect investigation). Sources reveal that search for the suspect was initiated on war footing.

BREAKING

The police commissioner issued orders on Thursday night sent six police officers, including SHO of shipra Path PS to the lines pending an investigation