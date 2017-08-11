Centenarian decorated soldier Lt Col Sumer Singh passes away

A centenarian and a decorated soldier of the second World War, Lt Col Sumer Singh, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday in Jaipur. He was 101. He was in action in the World War II in Africa and Europe, and against Pakistan in 1948 and 1965.

Founder of the Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen League (RESL), Lt Col Sumer Singh, won the MBE for his services in the World War II. His last rites will be performed on Friday at Chandpol cremation ground with full military honors. He was survived by three sons and two of them are retired generals- Lt Gen Daulat Singh and Lt Gen Karan Singh.

The third son Ranbir Singh is a retired bank officer. Like their father, the two Lt Generals are both recipients of the Param Vishisht Sewa Medals ( PVSM).

Last year in March, Lt Col Sumer Singh celebrated his 100th birthday. He was the son of Thakur of Gangiasar in Jhunjhunu district. After the World War II, the MBE medal was presented to him by Viceroy Lord Wavell at a special ceremony in Jaipur, where stands today’s secretariat, in which the late Maharaja Sawai Man Singh was also present.

He fought the World War II as a young officer of the Jaipur state army Man Guards, which was commanded by the late Maharaja of Jaipur, Sawai Man Singh.

Lt Col Sumer Singh was commissioned in 1939 and in 1940 went to NWFP, Eritrea and Abyssinia (now part of Ethiopia in Africa), Libya and Egypt and Italy during World War II. He also fought against the Pakistani intruders in Jammu & Kashmir in 1948 and then Indo-Pak war of 1965.

Lt Col Sumer Singh used to eat simple food and mutton was his favourite and he never missed his glass of beer in the evening. He was in perfect health, but his hearing was impaired and used a wheelchair for movement. He attributed his good health to the love and care of his family, particularly his daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His pension was doubled last year on attaining the age of 100. A person who attains the age of 100 and above gets 100 per cent additional pension. He was a graduate of Agra University and he opted to join the Man Guards.