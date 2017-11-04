CBI relief for Ashok Gehlot in Kali Sindh Dam case

The complainant had named Gehlot, and three directors of the Om Metals Chandraprakash Kothari, D P Kothari and Sunil Kothari as well as the then chief engineer of irrigation department P L Solanki and N S Satsangi.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, along with three directors of Om Metals, has got big relief from CBI court for special matters, which rejected revision petition for alleged financial irregularities in Kali Sindh river dam construction.

A lower court had rejected the complaint on March 23, 2015. The complainant Shyam Singh Rathore had filed a revision petition to challenge the lower court’s decision. The complainant had named Gehlot, and three directors of the Om Metals Chandraprakash Kothari, D P Kothari and Sunil Kothari as well as the then chief engineer of irrigation department P L Solanki and N S Satsangi.

In his complaint, Rathore had alleged that to provide benefit to the Om Metals old tenders were cancelled and new tenders were invited. In the new tender conditions were also changed and contract was increased from Rs 257 crore to Rs 457 crore. The high court had rejected a PIL in this matter in 2011 while the SLP was rejected by the Supreme Court.