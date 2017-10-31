CASH 22 JMC vs JDA

Development of city remains at collateral as the two civic bodies indulge in a long drawn discussion on pending dues. Avanindra mishra reports

Talking of Smart City, the municipal corporation and development authority at Jaipur are busy outsmarting each other. Development of city remains at collateral as the two civic bodies indulge in a long drawn discussion on pending dues.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has rolled out huge outstanding against the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) pertaining to several transactions. An outstanding of more than Rs 1,350 crore make JDA the biggest defaulter at municipal audit books.

According to the municipal corporation a part of the amount is relatively new while part of it has piled over past several decades.

“The JDA is liable to pay JMC a percentage in royalty on all revenue generated from auction of property within the urban areas. However, this has never been paid by JDA and the total due amount under this head stands to Rs 536 crore,” says mayor Ashok Lahoti. “In addition the authority has also transferred over 700 colonies to JMC this year and is liable to pay JMC for development works at these,” he adds.

An impact of these unpaid dues on JMC performance can be assessed from the fact that the outstanding is nearly equal to total annual revenue receipt of the corporation. Amazingly the issue continues despite BJP being in power, both, at state government and municipal corporation.

The present mayor has raised the issue at various levels and even written to the urban development minister nearly six months ago. Progress in the direction, however, has been negligible.

“A meeting presided by the urban development minister decided upon the issue being solved by mutual discussions between the two bodies, if the JMC wants they must take initiative for the talks being held,” a senior officer at Urban Development Department, puts the ball in JMC’s court.

The municipal corporation though refutes the charge. “It has been decided that JDA will pay Rs 70 crore to JMC against the fire cess collected from developers, despite orders from the urban development minister, JDA continues to delay the payment,” says a JMC official.

There also exist differences in log books of the two sides, the JDA claims to have spent a couple of hundred crores in development works on behalf of JMC, this also is unacceptable to the latter. The corporation denies to have issued any consent for these claimed expenses made by JDA. “Our audit department has rejected the accounts submitted by JDA, we have now asked them to come up with a detailed balance sheet for the same,” says a JMC officer.

The last meeting between the JDA and JMC was held more than a month ago and since the talks have been on hold.

