Canal project likely to quench 13 dist of Raj

The ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal project (ERCP) aimed to provide water to 13 districts, almost 40 percent of desert state’s geographical area, is set to turn into a reality, finally. WAPCOS, a government of India undertaking under ministry of water resources, has given word to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on project cost at Rs40,000 crore on November 17, a day after the Chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s scheduled meeting with union water resource minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, in which she is expected to demand financial assistance for the project requesting to give it a status of National Project.

“The WAPCOS will submit DPR on the ERCP project on November 17. Post to it, we will forward the report to the water resource ministry seeking 60 percent financial assistance to the project under national project scheme, while the rest 40 percent Rajasthan will raise from other financial institutions. The CM also might raise demand for financial help from Gadkari,” said a senior official engaged with the project requesting anonymity. The official also informed that Raje earlier requested for assistance to the Center declaring ERPC a national project but the centre is yet to take a call on it. “The project was in limbo for several years. Now, we have received the DPR which was scheduled to be drafted by May, 2017. If the centre further delays decision on the project, then it would be an uphill task for Rajasthan to arrange funds for the project which is over Rs40,000 crore,” said the very source.

The project has been envisaged to achieved water requirements to 13 districts of Rajasthan. It is planned to harvest surplus yield available in southern Rajasthan rivers.

THREE PHASES