Callous Behror hospital staff force woman to deliver under open sky

CM&HO orders inquiry against the negligent staff after the video clip of incident went viral on social media

An incident of callous attitude of state government hospitals came to light on Sunday when a woman was forced to deliver a child on the premises of the Behror Referral Hospital in Alwar as the staff paid no attention to her condition.

District Chief Medical & Health Officer (CM&HO) has ordered an inquiry into the matter after the video of the incident went viral.

The video clip shows Neha, a woman belonging to the nomad community and a resident of Mavdi village, delivering a baby in the hospital compound. According to Neha’s family, she was brought to the hospital for delivery but lady doctor and nurse on duty told that there was a delay in delivery time.

Neha started experiencing labour pains while sitting in the compound. Women, who accompanied Neha, rushed inside the hospital to call a doctor but before medical staff could reach the spot, Neha’s condition worsened and it became risky to move her. In such a condition, she delivered a baby girl under the open sky.

“Primarily, it appears that there was negligence. I have asked SDM, Behror Suresh Yadav and Block Chief Medical Officer (BCMO) Dr Ram Swarup Arya to probe the matter,” Dr SS Agrawal, CM&HO, Alwar told DNA. “They have been asked to file factual report. Action will be taken against the staff responsible for the incident,” said Dr Agrawal.

“We have recorded statements of the victim, hospital staff, including the doctor who was at the duty, when incident occurred and yes, there was negligence on the part of the hospital staff ,” Suresh Yadav, SDM, Behror, said. It is worth mentioning here that a woman delivered a baby right outside Jaipuria hospital in city on July 29. Ashoka Bai, a construction worker, alleged she had to deliver on the road as the

doctors failed to attend to her.

Family speaks

