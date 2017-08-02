BSF replaces sodium floodlights with LEDs along the Indo-Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) which is currently replacing the sodium floodlights along the international border adjoining Pakistan will be saving 50 per cent by way of electricity bills.

The BSF is replacing the ordinary lights with the energy saving LED lamps that will cut down the energy consumption by 50 per cent.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF Ravi Ghandi said the floodlights replacements along the border of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Barmer in the first phase has already started and the floodlighting on the entire fenced borders of Rajasthan and Gujarat would be undertaken.In the first phase, the LEDs were fixed at a cost of Rs45 lakh.

The floodlights which were erected in some key sections in 1989 that was done to effectively check the intrusion from the Pakistani side particularly, the drug smugglers.

The floodlighting which was a tough task helped to patrol also on the border. The entire fenced area along the border was floodlighted by the year 1999.

The state government energy wing, the now defunct Rajasthan State Electricity Board undertook the gigantic task of floodlighting in the Thar desert at considerable cost which helped better vigilance borders at night.

The Union Home ministry directed the BSF to replace the old lamps with the LED to save energy cost. The task was first undertaken in Punjab and then on an experimental basis, the LED lights replaced the old lamps in 115.5 km stretch along the Rajasthan border.

In the first phase 19 kms in the Ganganagar sector, 16.5 kms in the Bikaner sector, 51 kms in the Jaisalmer sector and 25 kms in the Barmer sector were identified for erecting LED lights.

Ghandi informed that earlier one pole was equipped with three 1000 watt normal sodium lamps and the same are being replaced with the LEDs now which are of 450 watts.This will reduce the energy expenses by 50 percent.

First phase of installation works start at a cost of `45 Lakh

