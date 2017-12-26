Bridging the dead end

At least 33 people were killed on Saturday when a bus crashed through the railings of the bridge and fell into the Banas river in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. What was more shocking and can be termed a major infrastructure failure was that the bridge on which the tragedy took over, didn’t have warning boards and the railings were not fortified which reflects the poor state of the bridge and ‘low-class’ engineering. According to the Central ministry of road, transport and highway, there are 8 major bridges in the state which can collapse at any point of time.

Bridge inventory and condition survey were carried out by the Central ministry recently. The survey was basically based on visual inspection, according to which 8 major bridges of Rajasthan were found under distress condition which means bridge could collapse anytime. According to this survey, there are 5 major bridges under Udaipur region namely Panarwa, Subedra, Gogla, Nayarahat and Looniyara which are under the threat of collapse. One bridge under Ajmer region in Nagra is also on the list. One bridge at Mohabbatpura under Dausa region and one bridge at Belapur under Jaipur region is facing severe condition.

Warning from the past: Deaths due to the collapse of structures: Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that a total of 38,363 people lost their lives due to the collapse of various structures between 2001 and 2015. Most people lost their lives due to the collapse of residential houses. In Rajasthan, 2,066 people lost their lives due to structural collapse. The NCRB categorizes the data on the collapse of structures into 5 different categories. Between 2001 and 2015, the collapse of bridges recorded the death of 1,217 people.

Kota bridge collapse

30 people were killed on December 2009, 2015 due to a collapse of an under-construction bridge over Chambal river in Rajasthan. After 10 months, a high-level probe identified non-compliance of construction sequence prepared by the project designer as one of the main reasons behind the accident.