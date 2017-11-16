Boy ‘rescued’ from borewell, dies in hosp

The five-year-old boy, Aman, from Paniyala village of Sawai Madhopur district, could not be saved even after he was resuced for the dark pit of the borewell.

After a marathon effort that last for around 12 hours, the child was finally recovered from the borewell and was rushed to nearby hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. The news of the child’s death spread like wildfire and a huge hue and cry erupted at Aman’s house.

The child had slipped into the borewell on Tuesday evening and as the news spread, the villagers tied a mobile phone to a rope and hung it inside the borewell to find out about the child.

Shockingly only fifteen days back, Aman’s sister suddenly fell ill and died. The family had not even recovered from the loss when on Tuesday evening another tragedy struck them.

“The children were playing around 4pm and were close to the borewell. Although the borewell is located far from the village the children reached the site without realising of its presence and fell inside,” said Bijendra Singh, station incharge, Malarna Doongar police station.