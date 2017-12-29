Boond Boond se Vikas

Rajasthan’s fight with acute water shortage is not new. The state has country’s 10 per cent land mass with only 1.1 per cent surface water and that makes it almost dependent on ground water which is fast depleting. This is the reason why the Raje government has gone on a streak of launching ‘ambitious’ water projects, keeping in mind that her governemnt in its last leg before Assembly election.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s last one month in which she extensively toured a couple of districts has been dedicated to doling out sops to the area addressing local issues. Her focus remained on the projects which if turns into a reality will help meeting the water needs of over one one crore population. The sources in the power corridor add that the government entering in its final leg wants to provide agri infra to Rajasthan which when poll arrives could win the votes.

That is the reason why the ambitious projects which were in limbo for years, have been put on fast track with specific orders to a dedicated team of officials to ensure effective implementation. For instance, Parwan Irrigation Project which was conceptualized over a decades ago failed to see the light the day. When BJP came into the power, the project started taking shape. However, the red tapism marred the project and now a month back its Detailed Project Report (DPR) was finally finalizea petitioner who opposed the plea for premature release of Al-Umma leader SA Basha, serving life term in casa petitioner who opposed the plea for premature release of Al-Umma leader SA Basha, serving life term in casd. This project will help BJP seek support votes in Hadoti region which includes three districts-Baran, Jhalawar and Kota. Its estimated cost is Rs 6,490 crore and its foundation stone was laid recently by CM Raje and Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari recently during a function in Baran.

Dholpur irrigation project had a similar fate. The BJP government has chalked out a plan to address water woes in all regions of the state to make the government’s CV strong enough to meet the water requirement. In a bid to aid people, the state water resource department is devoting itself to repair Indira Gandhi Nahar Canal which is meant to provide water in abundance to farmers of Shri Ganganagar, Suratgath districts and many more. Rajasthan government and Haryana Government both are working together to repair the canal.

Moreover, districts encompassing Shekhawati- Jhunjhunu, Churu and Sikar are also set to get water from Yamuna river. Its project report is ready and it is planned that water will be brought to the ares through pipelines. Apart from this, the government is working to soon implement Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) which would be a boon for 13 districts. The districts which will be covered are Bundi, Kota, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Swai Madhopur, Baran, Jhalawar, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa and Alwar.

Yamuna thrust

The state government has started preparations to bring Yamuna water in the state. It will be brought to Churu district via pipeline from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and will be used for drinking and irrigation in Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts. The Water Resources Department has prepared a project of Rs 20 thousand crore for this. Apart from this, 85 villages falling under Khetri (Jhunjhunu) get water from Kumbharam Nahar.