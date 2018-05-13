Bomb meant to kill ended up saving 500 civilians and cops: Raghavendra Suhasaa

A decade since the horrific Jaipur blasts that killed 63 people while injuring 216 individuals, the memory of the blast still lives on. The devastating blasts could have resulted in deaths of cops who were amongst the first to reach the spot, including the then Superintendent of police (SP) of Jaipur (North district). However, fate had other things planned for the SP, his staff and hundreds of civilians present on the spot, who were, ironically, saved by the very blasts that ripped out the lives of several fellow citizens.

Currently serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Raghavendra Suhasaa was posted as SP when the blasts occurred on 13th May 2008. “That evening, I was conducting the area domination patrol and was driving the police jeep around the Sanjay Circle when we heard a blast just hundred meters from the Chandpol temple. We reached there and saw a car in which the driver and passengers were dead. We were shaken,” Suhasaa remembers. While aiding the injured the cops heard of more blasts. “In all, there were eight blasts while one bomb was diffused,” the DIG said.

The conspirators had planted two bombs at Chandpol Hanuman temple with different timings so as to inflict maximum damage. “While we were rescuing people, a huge crowd had gathered. A few cycles were left unattended. There was a green bag on one of the cycles that had fallen and upon inspection we realised that it contained a bomb. We kept it inside the police jeep and cordoned off the area,” he said.

That fateful night 500 civilians and cops on duty would be saved by sheer luck. “The shock wave of the blast threw several cycles on the ground. The cycle containing the second bomb was also pinned against the ground and with it the bag containing the bomb hit the tar road. The impact had led to a change in the timer of the clock which was to explode at 6.30 pm. The bomb was reset to explode at 8.30 pm buying us enough time to diffuse it. This came to light only later in the investigation,” Suhasaa informed DNA. By midnight the cops had tracked the first lead in the matter. “The city stood by us during the investigation,” he said.