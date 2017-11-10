Boiling up: Employees ‘strike’ government; to intensify protest

A major employees’ rally has been planned in December by the committee if their demands are not met, threatened the officer bearers.

Demanding arrears since January 1, 2016 under regulation of 7th pay commission, around 1,000 employees under the banner of Akhil Rajasthan Rajya Karmachari Sanyukt Sangarsh Samiti staged a statewide protest at district headquarters on Thursday. A major employees’ rally has been planned in December by the committee if their demands are not met, threatened the officer bearers.

“Our major demands are arrears of 7th pay commission from January 1, 2016 and implementation of pay matrix levels on the lines of Central government. If these demands are not met then our unions will hold a mass rally in first week of December in which one lakh employees will protest. We are committed to our demands,” said Gajendra Singh Rathore, co-convener of the samiti.

The organisation has also clarified that it will not compromise on any of its demand. “The seven demands mentioned in our memorandum are justified. The BJP government in its Suraj Sankalp (manifesto) had promised several welfare schemes which are not met till date. A memorandum addressing chief minister Vasundhara Raje about the seven demands was also handed to the district collector,” said Rathore, claiming that nearly 3,000 employees protested in Jaipur alone while hundreds of employees assembled at the district headquarters. On Friday the committee has scheduled a meeting to chalk out strategy of the movement.

Notably, the government has asked Sawant Committee, which earlier finalised recommendations on 7th pay panel report, to look into the issue of arrears. However, the office bearers have protested to the move saying that they have no faith in this committee.