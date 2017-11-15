Boil & Roil in Rajasthan

Sword of Damocles hangs over this year’s Bollywood magnum opus Padmavati. Rangoli Agrawal tracks down political drama that has reached its peak with movie under siege

The Padmavati controversy continues to create upheaval across Rajasthan as various state-based communities, political leaders across the country, along with youth are relentlessly protesting and asking for a ban on the movie.

The protesters have apprehensions regarding the depiction of the protagonist, queen Padmavati. They allege that the facts have been distorted to commercialise the film and it portrays the Rajput community under bad light.

Moreover, people from various parts of the state are venting their are anger in varied ways, and among other things they are also demanding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s arrest, charging him with treason, passing of the film by committees of historians, and most importantly an action from the government towards restriction on the release.

However, even as the date of the movie’s release is nearing, the state government, as of now, does not have any concrete plan to handle the increasing violence and dissent.

In fact, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is facing additional pressure from various MLAs, who are threatening of severe consequences if the film is released.

STAR SUPPORT

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh came out in support of the film Padmavati. He was in Udaipur. He said the artwork portrayed in the film is a story, which keeps changing from time to time. He also said that the actress being targeted is rather unfair.

MLAs write to Raje

Gyan Dev Ahuja, MLA from Alwar of Ramgarh constituency and Shaitan Singh Rathore, MLA from Jaisalmer, have separately written a letter to chief minister Vasundhara Raje, asking for a ban and have threatened of a revolt.

“Either a committee of MLAs and historians should be formed to assess the film before release or it should be banned across the state. I will not let it release at least in my constituency. Severe consequences will follow if the movie is released,” Ahuja said. Rathore added that the film has misrepresented the status of a respected woman and needs to be stopped.

Salumbar ‘bandh’

A Kota-based cinema hall experienced an unexpected stir on Tuesday as about 30 members from Karni Sena damaged counters, booking windows, and glass gates of the hall. A memorandum has been given to the manager which demands termination of screening of the trailer. Also, Salumbar in Udaipur, was declared ‘Bandh’ on Tuesday by Karni Sena as a medium of protest. Furthermore, a joint forum of several communities in Chittorgarh, known as ‘Sarvsamaj’ organised a sit-in at Padan Pole on Tuesday.

Community Censor Board to ‘scan’ movie

Saint leader Acharya Dharmendra, who is also a global campaigner of Ramjanm Bhumi-Mukti Andolan, on Tuesday said that he is developing a ‘Community Censor Board’ which will approve all films and TV serials with historical background.“Those part of the censor board should be sensitive enough to understand that films and television serials with historical backgrounds should not be shown with distorted facts. Everything cannot be left with the court,” he said.

Commotion in cinema hall

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria categorically said that none in the state will be allowed to take law in the hands in the name of protest and police will act on those who indulge into it.“Everyone has the right to protest in the democracy. If they protest democratically, no one will have an objection. If they take law in their hands, then they will be punishable under law. I have been told that 8 people have been arrested in Kota related to protest against Padmavati movie. The government has instructed officials concerned to hold screening on Padmavati movie. The art and cultural department will constitute the committee for this,” said Kataria taking to scribes at his chamber in Secretariat on Tuesday.