Body of farmer found hanging from tree in Kota

A 30-year-old farmer was found hanging from a mango tree in the forest of Sakrawada village under Nahargarh police station area of neighbouring Baran district on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sanjeev Meena, has been missing from his home since Monday evening.

Mukesh Meena, SHO at Nahargarh police station said, following his disappearance a search was launched on Monday.

Meena said the farmer most probably had committed suicide by hanging from a tree on Tuesday as the body is about one and half day old.

The reason behind the extreme step by the farmer is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from his possession, he said.

The family members of the deceased claimed he ended his life as he was running under heavy debt. However, the police official has dismissed this theory. Meena said debt could not be the reason behind this step as the deceased owned about 12-15 bigas of agricultural land in the village which was producing a good yield.

However, he hinted that the deceased might be suffering from depression for some time as he lost his mother and younger brother a few years ago.

The body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem on Wednesday noon and a case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered in this connection. Police investigation in the case is under way.

