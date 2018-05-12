BJP set to revamp org in Alwar, Ajmer

After facing defeat in the one Assembly and two Lok Sabha by-elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing for organisational change. The BJP will change the organisational structure from polling booth to district unit in the constituencies in which the bypolls were held.

While getting ready for the upcoming assembly elections, the party has prepared a special plan for Alwar and Ajmer districts. Under this plan, the workers of other districts will be given responsibility to work in Alwar and Ajmer. The BJP wants to capture the vote bank of Congress to win the upcoming Assembly elections.

The by-elections to Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly constituencies were held on January 29. In the by-elections, the BJP had to face defeat and it lost in 17 Assembly constituencies, including 16 Assembly seats of two Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly constituency. On several booths, the BJP got one or two votes. After the defeat in the by-election, the BJP decided to change the organisational structure of Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency.

According to sources, the BJP has started the process of dissolving the booth executive of all the 17 Assembly constituencies in which by-election were held and is forming new executive. The party has special planning for these 17 assembly constituencies. Under it the party workers of the other districts will be included in booth executives. Those workers who are doing a good job of booth management in other districts, will be deployed in Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh.

Old Order Changeth

A list of such workers has been prepared, who have good influence among various communities and also the Congress vote bank. These will be given the post in the organisation so that the Congress vote bank can be captured.