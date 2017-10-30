BJP names Alphons Kannanthanam for RS in Rajasthan

He has been declared as the BJP candidate for the seat vacated by Venkaiah Naidu after being elected as the vice-president of India

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Tourism, Electronics and IT, Alphons Kannanthanam is set to enter the Rajya Sabha as an MP from Rajasthan. He has been declared as the BJP candidate for the seat vacated by Venkaiah Naidu after being elected as the vice-president of India. It will be the first time that former bureaucrat turned minister Alphons will become a member of parliament.

The Rajya Sabha by-election is scheduled to take place on November 16, a notification for which will be declared on Monday. To be nominated as BJP candidate for the post, Alphons was also appointed BJP’s election in-charge in Meghalaya. Ashok Parnami congratulated Alphons after he was declared party candidate for RS election. Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam was an Indian civil servant.

With eight years to go in the IAS, he quit the civil services in 2006 and was elected a Member of the Legislative Assembly, from Kanjirappally in Kottayam District, Kerala. He is also a practicing advocate in the High court and the Supreme Court of India.

He is currently serving as the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism, in office since September 3, 2017, under the BJP Government of Narendra Modi. He is the second BJP Central Minister from Kerala after O. Rajagopal. Kannanthanam belongs to the 1979 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Kerala cadre. He was on Time Magazine’s list of 100 Young Global Leaders. He pioneered the literacy movement in India by making Kottayam the first 100% literate town of India in 1989. He served as Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).