BJP gets into huddle mode, discusses bypoll candidates

State BJP discussed the names of probable candidates for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly by-elections. The state election committee has prepared a panel of three probable candidates on the basis of feedback from party office-bearers. This panel will now be sent to the BJP central command to have final say.

For bypoll preparations a meeting of state election committee was organised at a hotel on Thursday which was chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, state president Ashok Parnami, state general secretary (organisation) Chandra Shekhar and national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish.

In this meeting, feedback was taken on probable candidates from party office-bearers of all the three constituencies

Mandal and district presidents, MLAs, Ministers, UIT Chairmen and other senior leaders were invited from Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly constituency in the meeting. In the meeting, names of probable candidates were discussed for the by-election from the party workers. Firstly the opinion was taken in the name of probable candidates for the Ajmer Lok Sabha by-election. This was followed by opinion from the party office-bearers of Alwar Lok Sabha and the Mandalgarh Legislative Assembly area. During the meeting senior leaders asked the names of the three probable candidates from these local leaders on the basis of their win-ability in by-election. Organisation had asked the names of three probable candidates on a slip from these office-bearers. Based on their preference, all the officials present in the meeting wrote names of three-three probable candidates on the slip. The BJP will now form a panel of top three candidates on the basis of slips received.

This panel will be sent to the central BJP. BJP’s parliamentary board will thereafter select candidate for these by-elections. During the meeting,

CM Raje and state in-charge Khanna instructed the party workers to mobilise the preparation for the byelections. Raje said that like in the Dhaulpur byelection, the party will also win in the three by-elections by the record margin.

Probable candidates’ names

Ajmer Lok Sabha

Former MP Sanwarlal Jat’s son Ram Swaroop Lamba, Ajmer District President BP Saraswat, Pushkar MLA Suresh Rawat and Deepak Bhakar.

Alwar Lok Sabha

Mahant Balaknath, MLA Ramhet Yadav, minister Jaswant Yadav, former MP Ghasiram’s daughter Ritu Yadav, Sanjay Sharma.

Mandalgarh Assembly

Bhilwara District president Shakti Singh Hada, Sanjay Dhakad