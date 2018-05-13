BJP councillors corner Mayor Ashok Lahoti over GBM

The anger of BJP councillors against the mayor Ashok Lahoti seem to have reached saturation point. What has triggered resentment is non-formation of Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s (JMC) functioning committees and failure to convene General Body Meeting (GBM). BJP councillors are now planning to hand over a memorandum to the mayor for calling the GBM.

On the other hand, after the dispute with JMC commissioner Ravi Jain and resignation of some councillors, the mayor has gone on damage control mode. According to sources, the mayor held meetings with his trusted four councillors a couple of days ago in which he asked them to ensure unity among councillors so that they can open front against JMC commissioner.

The GBM has not been held since last eight months though according to the set norms, under the provision of Rajasthan Municipality Act-2009 a GBM should be held every 60 days. The last meeting of the municipal general body was held on September 22. The mayor has been avoiding the meeting due to rising discontent among his own cadre over several issues.

According to sources, BJP councillors had complained to the outgoing BJP state president Ashok Parnami and the state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar about the same, however, no action has been taken.

Because of the prevailing circumstance and growing discontentment, BJP councillors are afraid of a backlash from public that can possibly dent their prospects in the upcoming Assembly election.In the absence of the meeting, the councillors are unable to share their problems.

Memo to mayor

Memorandum will be handed over to the mayor with signature of BJP councillors. Moreover, the councillors are waiting for the party to appoint the new state president, so that they can stringently go about opposing the Mayor.