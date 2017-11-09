‘Bharatmala’ to benefit border districts of state

Under the project, the state will have 1800km roads running through Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sriganganagar with estimated expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore

Border districts in Rajasthan are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of central government’s ambitious ‘Bharatmala’ project. The project will strengthen road network in border areas connecting villages on the western front with national highways.

Under the project, the state will have 1800km roads running through Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sriganganagar with estimated expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore. Apart from strategic benefits, the network will also provide the transport facility to the people in these tough terrains who have been living without roads even during peace time.

National highway authority of India (NHAI) will begin work on 1400km roads in March next year. The project will be completed in two years. “This is an important project from national security point of view as well as providing road connectivity to the people in border areas,” said MK Jain, NHAI CGM.

Since, land could not be acquired for 400km stretch; the work will begin after completion of acquisition process. The road network in border areas is in pathetic condition at present.

The central government has prepared 10 packages for Rajasthan, under which eight in Barmer and two in Jodhpur would connect these districts with other border districts. The DPR consultant has been appointed and agreements have been signed. The package include road connectivity to Tanot from Jaisalmer, Munabao to Tanot, Pokran to Uttarlai, Ganganagar to Suratgarh and Baap to Ramdevra. All packages will have four-lane paved shoulders.