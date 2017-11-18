Bhansali has gone overboard with artistic licence: Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar

An issue like Jauhar was far too sensitive to be displayed on a cine screen without total understanding of what a Jauhar is

As protests against Padmavati movie are spreading across the nation, Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur has also jumped into the fray.

Calling that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone “completely overboard” with artistic licence, Shriji said: “In February I had very clearly made my thoughts known in an interview in Mumbai that the film had not attained this kind of notoriety.”

However, he called the manhandling Bhansali unfortunate and said: “We cannot condone such acts because they are not right and I said it then also.”

“As far as the movie was concerned, as long as the Bollywood producers don’t distort the history of our family it should be alright. I said that I had similar the experience of when the serial Maharana Pratap was filmed. The living conditions in Mewar that whether during Maharana Pratap or Rawal Ratan Simnghji’s times were not depicted faithfully,” said Shriji.

He said that Bhansali claims that he has shown great respect to Rajput pride and sensibilities.

“I cannot comment without seeing the picture. However, the opulence shown in the trailer shows that the filmmaker is oblivious to the actual conditions that prevailed. Mewar was never a rich state and due to frequent attacks had to maintain a huge army. All the state money went into upkeep of the army, and not into providing Maharanis with huge palaces or wealth,” Shriji said.

On the issue of Jauhar shown in the film, Shrijji said: “My feeling is that an issue like Jauhar was far too sensitive to be displayed on a cine screen without total understanding of what a Jauhar is. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke. This movie is a very ‘nindaniya’ (condemnable ) reflection of ‘naari asmita’ (female pride) of Chittor,” he further said.

‘Janta Curfew’ on December 1

In protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, the Dharohar Bachao Samiti has announced “Janta Curfew” in Jaipur on December 1. The convener of the committee, Bharat Sharma, told that on December 1, the city of Jaipur will be completely closed. Only medical services will be kept out of the lock. Apart from this, Government-Private Offices, shops, school-college, bus and all other services will be closed. Many Hindu and Social organizations have supported the Band. It will be full successful off.